Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

