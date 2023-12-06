Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $1,129,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $1,129,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $519,317.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,294,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,760. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

