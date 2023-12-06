Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 347,261 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 347,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.