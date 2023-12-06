Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Asure Software by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

