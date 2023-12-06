Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 6.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

