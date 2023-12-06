Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Stock Down 0.0 %

POOL opened at $353.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a one year low of $295.95 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

