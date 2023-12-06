Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $353.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $295.95 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

