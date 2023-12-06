PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

