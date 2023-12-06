PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Stock Down 0.1 %
PulteGroup stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
