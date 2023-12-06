PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.