RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

