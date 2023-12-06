Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,913 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

