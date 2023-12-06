Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,838 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,426,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

