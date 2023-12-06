RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

