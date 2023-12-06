Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,565 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

