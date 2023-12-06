Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 3,998 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 100.7% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Prothena by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,920 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

