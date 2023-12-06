SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

