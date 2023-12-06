Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Spire has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Spire has a payout ratio of 70.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NYSE:SR opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

