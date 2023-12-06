State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,499 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,200 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

