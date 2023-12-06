State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,460 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 310.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,064,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,221,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -222.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

