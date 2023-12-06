State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 35,757 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Steven Madden by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 520,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 42,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,353,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,261,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

