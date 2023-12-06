State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,994. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

