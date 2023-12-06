State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 261,933 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tanger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 667,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKT opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tanger

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.