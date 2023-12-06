State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

