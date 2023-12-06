State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

