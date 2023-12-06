State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Bancshares by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260,791 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

