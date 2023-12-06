State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,056 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

