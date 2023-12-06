State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,412 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 86.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $126,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.