State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,064 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TEGNA by 103.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TEGNA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

