State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,760 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

