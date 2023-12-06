Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $47.93, but opened at $49.92. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 22,556 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 148.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

