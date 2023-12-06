TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

T stock opened at C$25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0889276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lowered their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

