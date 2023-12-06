Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on TEX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

