The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The India Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The India Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in The India Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

IFN stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

