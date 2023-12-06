The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

