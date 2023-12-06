The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neogen were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $147,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 21.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.82 and a beta of 1.10. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

