The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.84% of Titan International worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at $13,963,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 326,383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 31,016,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 310,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Stock Down 1.6 %

TWI stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $838.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

