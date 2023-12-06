The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.19 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $34,033,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,335,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,806,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

