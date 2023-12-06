The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.69 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

