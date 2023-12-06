The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.05 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.