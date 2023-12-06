The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,046,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,222,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $133.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

