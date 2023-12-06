The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

