The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,958 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

