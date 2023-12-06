The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,142 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Paylocity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,091,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $186.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

