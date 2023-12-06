The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,950 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

