The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,955 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,198,000 after purchasing an additional 89,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

