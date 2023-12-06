The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 647 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $239.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.16 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several analysts have commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

