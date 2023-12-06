The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,314 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

