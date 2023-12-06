The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 763 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.6% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

