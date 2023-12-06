The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,855,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

