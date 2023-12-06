Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 65,208 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

